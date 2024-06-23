NXT Live Event Results 6.22.24: Roxanne Perez Faces Lash Legend, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night, with Roxanne Perez battling Lash Legend and more. You can see the full results from the Orlando show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Edris Enofe (w/ Brinley Reece) def. Anthony Luke

* Battle Royal For NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lash Legend wins

* Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland def. No Quarter Catch Crew

* Lainey Reid def. Destinee Brown

* Jaida Parker def. Karmen Petrovic

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Luca Crusifino

* Je’Von Evans def. Malik Blade

* Tony D’Angelo def. Tavion Heights

* Gallus def. Trick Williams, Wes Lee & Dante Chen

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez def. Lash Legend. Lola Vice attacked Perez post-match.

16 women battle royal.. winner faces Roxanne for the title in the main event.. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/diMSQCOCQa — rhyanmarie🥰 (@RhyanmarieXO) June 22, 2024

Orlando were such haters And she still won ROXY 2X @roxanne_wwe #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/HC6Tm8j7dL — Esteban Cardenas (@ECBITW) June 23, 2024