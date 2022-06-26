NXT Live Event Results 6.25.22: Carmelo Hayes Defends Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Venice, Florida with an NXT North American Championship defense and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling-Bodyslam:

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Pretty Deadly

* Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) def. an enhancement talent

* Fatal 4-Way Match For a Women’s Championship Shot: Ivy Nile def. Tatum Paxley, Kiana James, and Electra Lopez

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Andre Chase

4th successful Title Defense. THE A MF CHAMPION #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/o3Zgm2R41f — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 26, 2022

* Grayson Waller def. Ikemen Jiro

* Sanga def. Duke Hudson

* Toxic Attaction cuts a promo. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Ivy Nile come out and chase Toxic Attraction out of the ring.

* Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend

* Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews def. Joe Gacy & The Dyad