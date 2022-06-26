wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 6.25.22: Carmelo Hayes Defends Title, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Venice, Florida with an NXT North American Championship defense and more. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling-Bodyslam:
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Pretty Deadly
* Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) def. an enhancement talent
* Fatal 4-Way Match For a Women’s Championship Shot: Ivy Nile def. Tatum Paxley, Kiana James, and Electra Lopez
@ivynile_wwe is victorious at #NXTVenice and has now earned a NXT Women’s Championship opportunity!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OR7UnRdRds
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2022
* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Andre Chase
.@carmelo_wwe’s North American Title Open Challenge continues to roll! #NXTVenice #AndStill pic.twitter.com/TRACaqDam1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2022
4th successful Title Defense.
THE A MF CHAMPION #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/o3Zgm2R41f
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 26, 2022
* Grayson Waller def. Ikemen Jiro
* Sanga def. Duke Hudson
* Toxic Attaction cuts a promo. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Ivy Nile come out and chase Toxic Attraction out of the ring.
@CoraJadeWWE @ivynile_wwe and @roxanne_wwe fend off #ToxicAttraction at #NXTVenice
This Chicagoan is proud of @CoraJadeWWE! From @FreelanceWres #FreelanceAcademy to @WWENXT Superstar to future @WWE Superstar! pic.twitter.com/FvD3cniX3f
— Vinny At The Movies (@vin_moviesPW) June 26, 2022
* Alba Fyre def. Lash Legend
* Bron Breakker, Solo Sikoa, Apollo Crews def. Joe Gacy & The Dyad
You just had to be there. #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/cETlOOa5Qo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 26, 2022
