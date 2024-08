NXT Live Event Results 8.10.24: Ethan Page Defends NXT Championship, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday night and the results are online. You can see the full results below (per Fightful):

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Vincent Winey & Skylor Clinton

* Dion Lennox def. Lexis King

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

* Je’Von Evans def. Riley Osborne

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Robert Stone

* Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo def. Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne

* Brooks Jensen def. Dante Chen

* Adrianna Rizzo, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca def. Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, & Izzi Dame

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan def. Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley

* NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page def. Andre Chase