NXT Live Event Results 8.19.23: Ava Wins Singles Debut, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night, with Ava making her singles debut and more. You can check out the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ikemen Jiro vs Quincy Elliott is ruled a no contest when Bron Breakker interferes, with Trick Williams making the save.

* Trick Williams def. Bron Breakker

* Kelani Jordan & Dani Palmer def. Blair Davenport & Izzy Dame

* Joe Coffey def. Andrze Hughes-Murray

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Scrypts & Bronco. Scrypts, Nima & Price attacked Hank and Tank after the match with Axiom making the save.

* Ava (w/ Joe Gacy ) def. Ivy Nile

* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Valentina Feroz

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Joe Gacy