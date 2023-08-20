wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 8.19.23: Ava Wins Singles Debut, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night, with Ava making her singles debut and more. You can check out the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Ikemen Jiro vs Quincy Elliott is ruled a no contest when Bron Breakker interferes, with Trick Williams making the save.
* Trick Williams def. Bron Breakker
* Kelani Jordan & Dani Palmer def. Blair Davenport & Izzy Dame
* Joe Coffey def. Andrze Hughes-Murray
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Scrypts & Bronco. Scrypts, Nima & Price attacked Hank and Tank after the match with Axiom making the save.
* Ava (w/ Joe Gacy ) def. Ivy Nile
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Valentina Feroz
* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Joe Gacy
#NXTTampa @avawwe_ gets a win over @ivynile_wwe off the @JoeGacy distraction! She just made the biggest mistake of her life. pic.twitter.com/lKN61AxPEH
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 20, 2023
Tiffany defended her title against Valentina Feroz #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/VG7cALYz8g
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) August 20, 2023
Main event time! He is HIM. But he is the Leader of Schism #NXTTampa @Carmelo_WWE @JoeGacy @avawwe_ pic.twitter.com/NAiBfCDMEW
— Mary-Kate Anthony (@marykayfabe) August 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Won’t Appear on Dark Side of the Ring Again
- LuFisto Sends Message To MJF Following His Defense of Cash Wheeler
- Cash Wheeler Released From Jail Following Aggravated Assault Arrest
- Booker T Clarifies His Comments About CM Punk’s Post-Collision Promo, Doesn’t Trust Secondhand Info