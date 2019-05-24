wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, FL: The Street Profits Main Event
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Bartow, Florida last night with the Street Profits main eventing in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Rinku Singh defeated Nick Comoroto
– Boa defeated Brendan Vink
– Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane
– Samuel Shaw defeated Denzel
– Keith Lee defeated Adrian Jaoude
– Shane Thorne defeated Brennan Williams
– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li
– The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner
