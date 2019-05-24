wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, FL: The Street Profits Main Event

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Bartow, Florida last night with the Street Profits main eventing in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Rinku Singh defeated Nick Comoroto

– Boa defeated Brendan Vink

– Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane

– Samuel Shaw defeated Denzel

– Keith Lee defeated Adrian Jaoude

– Shane Thorne defeated Brennan Williams

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li

– The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

