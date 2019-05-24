NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, FL: The Street Profits Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Bartow, Florida last night with the Street Profits main eventing in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Rinku Singh defeated Nick Comoroto

– Boa defeated Brendan Vink

– Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir defeated Kacy Catanzaro & Lacey Lane

– Samuel Shaw defeated Denzel

– Keith Lee defeated Adrian Jaoude

– Shane Thorne defeated Brennan Williams

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li

– The Street Profits defeated Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

#NXTBartow Main Event: @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE vs. The Street Profits. @MontezFordWWE seemed to be favoring his arm after the match, but could we still be looking at the next Tag Team,Champions? Good night, all, maybe I'll see you at #NXTDaytona! pic.twitter.com/TLeWEHSZR9

— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 24, 2019