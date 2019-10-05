wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, Florida: Team Kick Battle Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai Team Kick

WWE held a live event for their NXT event in Bartow, Florida last night, which featured Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Bianca Belair def. Jessi Kamea

– Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar def. Denzel Dejournette & Tehuti Miles

– Mansoor def.Cal Bloom

– The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/Robert Stone) def. Nick Ogarelli & Rik Bugez

– Keith Lee def. Austin Theory

– Killian Dain def. Angel Garza

– Damian Priest def. Aleksandar Jaksic

– Lio Rush def. Isaiah Scott

– Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir

