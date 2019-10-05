wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Bartow, Florida: Team Kick Battle Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir
WWE held a live event for their NXT event in Bartow, Florida last night, which featured Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Bianca Belair def. Jessi Kamea
– Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar def. Denzel Dejournette & Tehuti Miles
– Mansoor def.Cal Bloom
– The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss w/Robert Stone) def. Nick Ogarelli & Rik Bugez
– Keith Lee def. Austin Theory
– Killian Dain def. Angel Garza
– Damian Priest def. Aleksandar Jaksic
– Lio Rush def. Isaiah Scott
– Dakota Kai & Tegan Nox def. Jessamyn Duke & Marina Shafir
#ESTofNXT @BiancaBelairWWE wins against @JessiKameaWWE #NXTBartow #NXT #WWE #BiancaBelair pic.twitter.com/8YSJrSbppA
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 4, 2019
#NXTBartow Lovin' is NOT what @KillianDain has got for @AngelGarzaWwe! Despite some flashy offense, Garza's night ended with a senton-Vader Bomb flattening, courtesy of the Beast of Belfast! Macca's cookies on the menu tonight! #Insiderz pic.twitter.com/kL3CRip1zR
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 5, 2019
WWN Title rematch from New Orleans now at #NXTBartow pic.twitter.com/jYnsogtZMf
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) October 5, 2019
.@RealKeithLee is a BEAST! #NXTBartow pic.twitter.com/8xKdJOkHSP
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 5, 2019
The Final Hour! @itsLioRush #MOTH #NXTBartow pic.twitter.com/d52V8WWLKI
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 5, 2019
#TeamKick 🤙🏼⚡️@DakotaKai_WWE and @TeganNoxWWE_ get the main event win! #NXTBartow #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/2LNTibXAIL
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 5, 2019
#TeamKick victory speech @TeganNoxWWE_ @DakotaKai_WWE #NXTBartow #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/AbhcjynWw8
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 5, 2019
