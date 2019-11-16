NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs: Matt Riddle Teams With Dominik Dijavokic

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Citrus Springs, Florida, with Matt Riddle teaming up with Dominik Dijakovic. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Isaiah Scott def. Wesley Blake

– Dexter Lumis def. Omari Palmer

– Babatunde def. Cal Bloom

– Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green (w/ Deonna Purrazzo)

– Nick Ogarelli def. Cezar Bononi

– Xia Li def. Taynara Conti / Deonna Purrazzo

– Matt Riddle & Donovan Dijakovic def. The Forgotten Sons

– Daniel Vidot def. Tehuti Miles