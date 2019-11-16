wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Citrus Springs: Matt Riddle Teams With Dominik Dijavokic
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Citrus Springs, Florida, with Matt Riddle teaming up with Dominik Dijakovic. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Isaiah Scott def. Wesley Blake
– Dexter Lumis def. Omari Palmer
– Babatunde def. Cal Bloom
– Kayden Carter def. Chelsea Green (w/ Deonna Purrazzo)
– Nick Ogarelli def. Cezar Bononi
– Xia Li def. Taynara Conti / Deonna Purrazzo
– Matt Riddle & Donovan Dijakovic def. The Forgotten Sons
– Daniel Vidot def. Tehuti Miles
📸 @ImChelseaGreen #TheFuture #HotMess #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/HvOkrz2Uoi
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) November 16, 2019
“Looks like some fans have had a few drinks before the show, I’m going to need you to calm down sir. This is NXT, not Showtime At The Apollo” @Malcolmvelli is great! #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/uo1Mssb1xt
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) November 16, 2019
#NXTCitrusSprings @oshow94 in action pic.twitter.com/CdZvltVwW9
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 16, 2019
@swerveconfident giving ole Wesley the blues! #NXTCitrusSprings pic.twitter.com/kNeFdU6FBc
— Anthony Scism (@AScism2K1) November 16, 2019
#nxtcitrussprings #floatingbro @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/0TCFLu8pHq
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) November 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler On The Possibility Of John Morrison Returning To WWE
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah Beating Up an ‘Out of Shape’ Sherri Martel in 1987
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Hulk Hogan vs. Vader Didn’t Happen in 1994, Hogan’s Issues With Vader
- More on CM Punk Joining WWE Backstage, Reaction in WWE Toward It