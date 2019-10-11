wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa, Florida: The Forgotten Sons Main Event
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Cocoa, Florida, which featured The Forgotten Sons in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Isaiah Scott def. Raul Mendoza
– Bianca Belair & Kayden Carter def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah
– Dexter Lumis def. Jeet Rama
– Ridge Holland def. Tehuti Miles
– Bronson Reed def. Kassius Ohno
– Mia Yim def. Taynara Conti
– Santana Garrett def Catalina Garci. Rhea Ripley attacked both women after the match.
– The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)
#NXTCocoa @TaynaraContiWWE gave @MiaYim quite a beating, but in the end the HBIC was victorious! pic.twitter.com/oZN7qpZpPN
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 11, 2019
When @RheaRipley_WWE is in the ring, no one is left standing. #facts #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/X3ZyUEXpru
— Trier Walters (Ms. Unpopular Opinion) (@tree_bubbles) October 11, 2019
Swerve back after his loss to Strong #NXTCOCOA pic.twitter.com/L3TlKsZaWr
— Margo Honel (@MargoHonel) October 11, 2019
#NXTCocoa I think Ohno saw a tweetie bird. pic.twitter.com/jCHjFE4E7p
— BassWhisperer71 (@basswhisperer71) October 11, 2019
#NXTCocoa Do onto Others!!! pic.twitter.com/SySiQ1rVhS
— BassWhisperer71 (@basswhisperer71) October 11, 2019
