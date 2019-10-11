NXT Live Event Results From Cocoa, Florida: The Forgotten Sons Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Cocoa, Florida, which featured The Forgotten Sons in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Isaiah Scott def. Raul Mendoza

– Bianca Belair & Kayden Carter def. Vanessa Borne & Aliyah

– Dexter Lumis def. Jeet Rama

– Ridge Holland def. Tehuti Miles

– Bronson Reed def. Kassius Ohno

– Mia Yim def. Taynara Conti

– Santana Garrett def Catalina Garci. Rhea Ripley attacked both women after the match.

– The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler) def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)