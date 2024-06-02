wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Crystal River, FL: Tag Team Titles on the Line
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand tonight at the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, FL. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Tank Ledger def. Skylor Clinton
* Lola Vice def. Lainey Reid
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) def. Dion Lennox & Cutler James
* Eddy Thorpe def. Thunder Keck
* Tatum Paxley def. Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Damon Kemp
* Tony D’Angelo def. Lexis King
* OTM def. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Brinley Reece
* Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)