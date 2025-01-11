wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Dade City: Lola Vice Wins Rumble for Women’s Title Shot
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Dade City, Florida last night at the Dade City Armory. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Riley Osborne def. Anthony Luke
* Adrianna Rizzo def. Izzi Dame
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) def. Cutler James and a partner
* Sol Ruca def. Wren Sinclair
* The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) def. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance
* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer def. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Kali Armstrong
* Lola Vice wins Women’s Rumble to earn an NXT women’s title shot.
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) def. Gigi Dolin
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) def. OTM
Fraxiom are the best tag team on the entire WWE roster at the moment #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/VsyycyIOJS
— Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025
MY NXT WOMENS CHAMPION @giulia0221g #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/innGgEJeKF
— ə (@koolaidkiidz) January 11, 2025
#NXTDadeCity @WrenSinclairWWE has lots to say! pic.twitter.com/h78nXGVNur
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 11, 2025
Lola Vice wins the rumble match. Guilia made a surprise appearance after 😱😱😱 #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/uWE4MzNbXk
— Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025
So happy to see the NQCC back after their tough week, @WrenSinclairWWE will not be stopped #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/yPrpeFvQLJ
— Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025
