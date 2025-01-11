NXT Live Event Results From Dade City: Lola Vice Wins Rumble for Women’s Title Shot

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Dade City, Florida last night at the Dade City Armory. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Riley Osborne def. Anthony Luke

* Adrianna Rizzo def. Izzi Dame

* No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) def. Cutler James and a partner

* Sol Ruca def. Wren Sinclair

* The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) def. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer def. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Kali Armstrong

* Lola Vice wins Women’s Rumble to earn an NXT women’s title shot.

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) def. Gigi Dolin

* NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) def. OTM

Fraxiom are the best tag team on the entire WWE roster at the moment #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/VsyycyIOJS — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025

Lola Vice wins the rumble match. Guilia made a surprise appearance after 😱😱😱 #nxtdadecity pic.twitter.com/uWE4MzNbXk — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) January 11, 2025