NXT Live Event Results From Dade City: Lola Vice Wins Rumble for Women’s Title Shot

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Dade City, Florida last night at the Dade City Armory. You can find results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Riley Osborne def. Anthony Luke
* Adrianna Rizzo def. Izzi Dame
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Borne) def. Cutler James and a partner
* Sol Ruca def. Wren Sinclair
* The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) def. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance
* Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer def. Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Kali Armstrong
* Lola Vice wins Women’s Rumble to earn an NXT women’s title shot.
* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) def. Gigi Dolin
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) def. OTM

