wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Daytona: Keith Lee Battles Imperium
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona, Florida, featuring Keith Lee teaming with Jeet Rama against Imperium in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom
– Santana Garrett defeated Catalina Garcia
– Ridge Holland defeated Boa
– Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles
– Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar
– Killian Dain defeated Brendan Vink
– Kona Reeves defeated Aleksandar Jaksic
– Jessi Kamea, Kayden Carter & Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Io Shirai
– Jeet Rama & Keith Lee defeated Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)
#NXTDaytona The crowd was happy to see @WWEAleksandar beat @KonaReevesWWE around for a while, but Kona finished the newcomer off with a desperation headbutt! If this match had continued much longer, I say Aleksandar would've scored a major upset! pic.twitter.com/7LhSn67lPk
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 20, 2019
Trash talking kid vs. @ImChelseaGreen Part 2 #NXTDaytona #NXT #VXT #HotMess pic.twitter.com/2iMzbTXnES
— Edwin (@edwinc1017) October 21, 2019
@arturoruaswwe knows that ropes are a luxury; he & @tehutiwwe still wrestled for several minutes after the ropes broke. No need to throw up an X for the ring #NXTDaytona #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/c3STuq4jHl
— JoshK (@figure22leglock) October 20, 2019
.@DeonnaPurrazzo putting the boots to her opponent! #Virtuosa 👁 #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/8bswweBvUw
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 20, 2019
Catalina García estuvo presente en NXT Daytona, se enfrentó a Santana Garrett. Lamentablemente la chilena no pudo llevarse la Victoria. pic.twitter.com/gNHa5WPNAY
— EL TIM (@TeamWWEChile) October 20, 2019
You Best Protect Ya Neck! @MiaYim #NXTDaytona pic.twitter.com/rX0kZoMf0q
— Robby Deese (@RobbyDeese) October 20, 2019
#NXTDaytona @JeetRamaWWE found a partner in @RealKeithLee! These two worked well together against Imperium, perhaps the biggest win yet for the Indian Suplex Machine! #NXJeet #JeetplexCity pic.twitter.com/ZfISBEnMcJ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- nZo Responds to Joey Janela’s Comments Regarding Backstage Incident With CaZXL, Claims Janela Has ‘0 Class or Credibility’
- CM Punk Says a WWE Return Would Take ‘A Very Big Bag,’ Is Open to the Idea of an Autobiography, Wants to Do a Movie With Batista
- Bret Hart Responds to Kevin Nash Calling the Montreal Screwjob a Work, Hart Says He Wishes It Was a Work
- Tyson Fury and Triple H Speak on How Fury’s WWE Deal Came Together