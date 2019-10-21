wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results From Daytona: Keith Lee Battles Imperium

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keith Lee WWE NXT

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona, Florida, featuring Keith Lee teaming with Jeet Rama against Imperium in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom

– Santana Garrett defeated Catalina Garcia

– Ridge Holland defeated Boa

– Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles

– Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

– Killian Dain defeated Brendan Vink

– Kona Reeves defeated Aleksandar Jaksic

– Jessi Kamea, Kayden Carter & Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Io Shirai

– Jeet Rama & Keith Lee defeated Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading