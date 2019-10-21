NXT Live Event Results From Daytona: Keith Lee Battles Imperium

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona, Florida, featuring Keith Lee teaming with Jeet Rama against Imperium in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Raul Mendoza defeated Cal Bloom

– Santana Garrett defeated Catalina Garcia

– Ridge Holland defeated Boa

– Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles

– Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar

– Killian Dain defeated Brendan Vink

– Kona Reeves defeated Aleksandar Jaksic

– Jessi Kamea, Kayden Carter & Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo & Io Shirai

– Jeet Rama & Keith Lee defeated Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel)

#NXTDaytona The crowd was happy to see @WWEAleksandar beat @KonaReevesWWE around for a while, but Kona finished the newcomer off with a desperation headbutt! If this match had continued much longer, I say Aleksandar would've scored a major upset! pic.twitter.com/7LhSn67lPk — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 20, 2019

@arturoruaswwe knows that ropes are a luxury; he & @tehutiwwe still wrestled for several minutes after the ropes broke. No need to throw up an X for the ring #NXTDaytona #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/c3STuq4jHl — JoshK (@figure22leglock) October 20, 2019

Catalina García estuvo presente en NXT Daytona, se enfrentó a Santana Garrett. Lamentablemente la chilena no pudo llevarse la Victoria. pic.twitter.com/gNHa5WPNAY — EL TIM (@TeamWWEChile) October 20, 2019