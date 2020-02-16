wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results from Ft. Pierce, FL 02.15.19: Taynara Conti Returns, Jorge Bolly Debuts
Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com
* Joaquin Wilde defeated Dexter Lumis
* Aoife Valkyrie, Mia Yim, & Rita Reis defeated Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, & Jessi Kamea
@TaynaraContiWWE is back and wearing a shirt that says released 😂📸 #NXTFTPierce pic.twitter.com/y6lrxuTjqo
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 16, 2020
I LOVE @TaynaraContiWWE’s new look. And I LOVE that she looks less than enthused to be here.🤷🏻♀️ #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/LbG7rAtM4n
— Courtney Krest (@ckrest_kiddd) February 16, 2020
@MiaYim @Real_Valkyrie @RitaReisWWE with the win and the post Valentine’s Day chocolate for us 📸🍫🤘 #NXTFTPierce pic.twitter.com/Yhcm4EJm8U
— Kim (@kimberlasskick) February 16, 2020
* Cezar Bononi defeated Jake Atlas
* Marina Shafir defeated Shotzi Blackheart
* Jorge Bolly & Raul Mendoza defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley)
Jorge Bolly coming in hot #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/BzniHRaUFv
— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
Jorge Bolly isnt impressed with these British losers #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/tcdbFyZEDG
— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
Raul and Jorge come out on top #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/0ClhebYpkb
— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
* Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone
Kayden Carter is in the house #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/nmhCc3fE85
— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
* Jordan Omogbehin & Bronson Reed defeated Tehuti Miles & Aleksandar
BRONSONS GONNA KILL YOU #nxtftpierce pic.twitter.com/JikYdzWwqp
— Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020
* Ridge Holland defeated Ric Bugez
* Isaiah Scott defeated Kona Reeves
