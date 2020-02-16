NXT Live Event Results from Ft. Pierce, FL 02.15.19: Taynara Conti Returns, Jorge Bolly Debuts

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Dexter Lumis

* Aoife Valkyrie, Mia Yim, & Rita Reis defeated Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, & Jessi Kamea

I LOVE @TaynaraContiWWE’s new look. And I LOVE that she looks less than enthused to be here.🤷🏻‍♀️ #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/LbG7rAtM4n — Courtney Krest (@ckrest_kiddd) February 16, 2020

* Cezar Bononi defeated Jake Atlas

* Marina Shafir defeated Shotzi Blackheart

* Jorge Bolly & Raul Mendoza defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley)

Jorge Bolly isnt impressed with these British losers #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/tcdbFyZEDG — Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020

Raul and Jorge come out on top #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/0ClhebYpkb — Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020

* Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone

Kayden Carter is in the house #NXTFtPierce pic.twitter.com/nmhCc3fE85 — Ian Kirkland (@Slayerdude4003) February 16, 2020

* Jordan Omogbehin & Bronson Reed defeated Tehuti Miles & Aleksandar

* Ridge Holland defeated Ric Bugez

* Isaiah Scott defeated Kona Reeves