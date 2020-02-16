wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results from Ft. Pierce, FL 02.15.19: Taynara Conti Returns, Jorge Bolly Debuts

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Ashish

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Dexter Lumis

* Aoife Valkyrie, Mia Yim, & Rita Reis defeated Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, & Jessi Kamea

* Cezar Bononi defeated Jake Atlas

* Marina Shafir defeated Shotzi Blackheart

* Jorge Bolly & Raul Mendoza defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley)

* Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green w/ Robert Stone

* Jordan Omogbehin & Bronson Reed defeated Tehuti Miles & Aleksandar

* Ridge Holland defeated Ric Bugez

* Isaiah Scott defeated Kona Reeves

