NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Shayna Baszler Headlines All Women’s Event

WWE held a live event last night for their NXT brand in Jacksonville, Florida, which featured an all-woman card with Shayna Baszler in the main event. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Kayden Carter beat Deonna Purrazzo with an inverted leg lock submission.

Vanessa Borne pinned Indi Hartwell.

Io Shairi beat Santana Garrett by submission.

Taynara Conti and Briana Brandy beat Catalina Garcia and Rita Reis when Conti got the pin after a kick on Garcia. It was the WWE NXT match debuts for Brandy and Reis.

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim beat Dakota Kai, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke when Ripley pinned one of the MMA Horsewomen after the RipTide.

Bianca Belair pinned MJ Jenkins after the K.O.D.

Xia Li (with Karen Q) beat Jessi Kamea. This was Q’s first appearance since her broken leg. She was wearing a big cast.

Chelsea Green pinned Shotzi Blackheart after the unprettier. This was Blackheart’s WWE NXT debut and she is also scheduled for this weekend’s EVOLVE events in Livonia, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois on 12/6 and 12/7.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler beat Reina Gonzalez with the choke submission. Baszler continued to choke Gonzalez after the match. Rhea Ripley ran out, Baszler stopped and immediately ran out of the ring so Ripley didn’t get her hands on her.

They announced a 2/29/20 return date to the venue.