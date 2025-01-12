wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Eddy Thrope Wins NXT Title Shot
WWE held a live event for its NXT brand tonight at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Eddy Thrope won a future NXT title shot in a battle royal, and will challenge Oba Femi at some point. It’s unknown if it will be on TV or not. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke
* Wendy Choo def. Tamyra Mae Steele
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black, & Steele
* Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Ridge Holland
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Derrian Gobourne and a partner
* Men’s Battle Royal: Eddy Thorpe wins
* Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, & Guilia def. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Lainey Reid
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Jasper Troy
#NXTJacksonville Kelani, Steph & Guilia pic.twitter.com/8MblCWaFJV
— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) January 12, 2025
#NXTJacksonville TONIGHT!!!!#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/K1R7NEfjqm
— Luca Crusifino, Esq. (@LucaCrusifino) January 11, 2025
The Don is still North American champion #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/IUl4Zdm0ty
— GMONE (@GDE_08) January 12, 2025
