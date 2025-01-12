NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Eddy Thrope Wins NXT Title Shot

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand tonight at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Eddy Thrope won a future NXT title shot in a battle royal, and will challenge Oba Femi at some point. It’s unknown if it will be on TV or not. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke

* Wendy Choo def. Tamyra Mae Steele

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black, & Steele

* Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Ridge Holland

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Derrian Gobourne and a partner

* Men’s Battle Royal: Eddy Thorpe wins

* Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, & Guilia def. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Lainey Reid

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Jasper Troy