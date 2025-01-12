wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville: Eddy Thrope Wins NXT Title Shot

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddy Thorpe Ava WWE NXT 12-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand tonight at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida. Eddy Thrope won a future NXT title shot in a battle royal, and will challenge Oba Femi at some point. It’s unknown if it will be on TV or not. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Trick Williams def. Anthony Luke
* Wendy Choo def. Tamyra Mae Steele
* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) def. Uriah Connors, Josh Black, & Steele
* Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Ridge Holland
* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Derrian Gobourne and a partner
* Men’s Battle Royal: Eddy Thorpe wins
* Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer, & Guilia def. Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Lainey Reid
* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Jasper Troy

