wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More
NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below.
*Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
*Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger
*Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/ Ava Raine) defeated Oro Mensah, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights
*Indi Hartwell defeated Lola Vice
*Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley & Kiana James) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) (w/ Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley) concludes in no contest due to interference and moves to an 8-person mixed tag team match.
*The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Kiana James
*Axiom defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
*NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
*NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Thea Hail, and Jacy Jayne (w/ Gigi Dolin)
#NXTLargo @Edris_Enofe and @MalikBladeWWE in action. pic.twitter.com/kYQ73038RZ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo @XyonQuinnWWE got his arm raised in the end, but I don't think he expected @TankLedgerWWE to give him such a hard time. pic.twitter.com/XowmWhsdOZ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
#NXTLargo Main Event: @jacyjaynewwe vs. @theahail_wwe vs. @CoraJadeWWE vs. @roxanne_wwe in a 4-Way Elimination match for the NXT Women's Championship! pic.twitter.com/dLO2skmYYX
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) January 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon Not in Attendance
- Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
- More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’