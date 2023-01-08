NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More

NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below.

*Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

*Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger

*Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/ Ava Raine) defeated Oro Mensah, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights

*Indi Hartwell defeated Lola Vice

*Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley & Kiana James) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) (w/ Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley) concludes in no contest due to interference and moves to an 8-person mixed tag team match.

*The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus), Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley & Kiana James

*Axiom defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

*NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter defeated Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

*NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Thea Hail, and Jacy Jayne (w/ Gigi Dolin)