NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL: Keith Lee Battles Dominik Dijakovic
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand on Saturday from Largo, Florida with a rematch between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Mansoor defeated Austin Theory
– Bianca Belair & MJ Jenkins defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne
– Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles
– The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) defeated Babatunde & Denzel Dejournette
– Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah Scott
– Rik Bugez defeated Cezar Bononi
– Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar defeated Bronson Reed & Daniel Vidot
– Io Shirai defeated Reina Gonzalez
– Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic
@BiancaBelairWWE and @RealMJJenkins_ make a great tag team!!! #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/YyR8Xw13rY
— Ashley (@AshleyLiz39) October 6, 2019
Enjoyed #nxtlargo tonight.
Plus I got to see my favorite wrestler on NXT @shirai_io wrestle tonight so that was a great added bonus pic.twitter.com/Q3lm8fA6iw
— Joshua Jones (@DunstonJones) October 6, 2019
Way to go that's how you make them tap #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/RS9KKGmc39
— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) October 6, 2019
Is this a pyramid scheme? #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/7YnRqhlvrs
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) October 6, 2019
BIT OF A MAIN EVENT #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/dQiUWV5u4n
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) October 6, 2019
I could watch them fight forever #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/pZaNEPcrji
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) October 6, 2019
