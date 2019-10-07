NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL: Keith Lee Battles Dominik Dijakovic

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand on Saturday from Largo, Florida with a rematch between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Mansoor defeated Austin Theory

– Bianca Belair & MJ Jenkins defeated Aliyah & Vanessa Borne

– Arturo Ruas defeated Tehuti Miles

– The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) defeated Babatunde & Denzel Dejournette

– Cameron Grimes defeated Isaiah Scott

– Rik Bugez defeated Cezar Bononi

– Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar defeated Bronson Reed & Daniel Vidot

– Io Shirai defeated Reina Gonzalez

– Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic

Enjoyed #nxtlargo tonight. Plus I got to see my favorite wrestler on NXT @shirai_io wrestle tonight so that was a great added bonus pic.twitter.com/Q3lm8fA6iw — Joshua Jones (@DunstonJones) October 6, 2019

Way to go that's how you make them tap #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/RS9KKGmc39 — latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) October 6, 2019