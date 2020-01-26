NXT Live Event Results From Memphis: Pete Dunne Battles Adam Cole

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand on Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, with Pete Dunne challenging Adam Cole in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Mustache Mountain def. The Forgotten Sons

– Matt Riddle def. Jordan Devlin

– Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray def. Kayden Carter & Mia Yim

– Ilja Dragonuv def. Cameron Grimes

– The Undisputed ERA def. Bronson Reed, Donovan Dijakovic & Keith Lee

– NXT Title: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Reina Gonzalez

– Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza (c) def. Raul Mendoza

– NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Pete Dunne