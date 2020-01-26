wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Memphis: Pete Dunne Battles Adam Cole
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand on Thursday night in Memphis, Tennessee, with Pete Dunne challenging Adam Cole in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Mustache Mountain def. The Forgotten Sons
– Matt Riddle def. Jordan Devlin
– Bianca Belair & Kay Lee Ray def. Kayden Carter & Mia Yim
– Ilja Dragonuv def. Cameron Grimes
– The Undisputed ERA def. Bronson Reed, Donovan Dijakovic & Keith Lee
– NXT Title: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Reina Gonzalez
– Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza (c) def. Raul Mendoza
– NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Pete Dunne
#NXTMemphis had @AdamColePro vs @PeteDunneYxB for the main event and it had everything pic.twitter.com/A5r0BMxKw5
— thechrishaley ⨂ (@thechrishaley) January 24, 2020
@RealKeithLee looking like a million bucks with the gold. #NxtMemphis pic.twitter.com/wDCgrrDjFx
— The InnoVator (@Str8edge13) January 24, 2020
@AdamColePro Defeding his NXT title against @PeteDunneYxB #NxtMemphis pic.twitter.com/46kUgdYkss
— The InnoVator (@Str8edge13) January 24, 2020
A #BROment these kids will remember for a lifetime, courtesy of @SuperKingofBros in #NXTMemphis. pic.twitter.com/q2EeCG5L8R
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 24, 2020
