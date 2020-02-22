wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Milwaukee: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa Headlines
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night, with Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (c) def. The Undisputed ERA
* Cameron Grimes def. Rik Bugez
* Finn Balor def. Kushida
* Bianca Belair def. Kayden Carter
* Velveteen Dream def. Roderick Strong
* NXT North American Title Triple Threat Match: Keith Lee (c) def. Damian Priest and Donovan Dijakovic
* Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT Title Match: Adam Cole (c) def. Tomasso Ciampa
A 3 way lucker stomp at #NXTMilwaukee (not sure of cred source) @MiaYim @RheaRipley_WWE @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/vtpQJW7WFd
— Scottz #WomensWrestlingfan (@WomensWres4life) February 22, 2020
#NXTMilwaukee was fire 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UsnbSuF6cX
— Dj Brotha Z (@DjBrothaZ) February 22, 2020
#NXTMilwaukee
Credits to all the owners of these pictures totally awesome pics of our prinxe devitt pic.twitter.com/2pO63r5YlL
— Maya rose Kareem🇵🇸🇮🇪🇬🇷🇸🇾 also married (@MayaroseKareem1) February 22, 2020
@NXTCiampa thanks #NXTMilwaukee for his getting signed to NXT 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/YolIEZ8gWv
— Becca (@Beckz0rzz) February 22, 2020
