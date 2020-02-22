wrestling / News

NXT Live Event Results From Milwaukee: Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa Headlines

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night, with Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (c) def. The Undisputed ERA
* Cameron Grimes def. Rik Bugez
* Finn Balor def. Kushida
* Bianca Belair def. Kayden Carter
* Velveteen Dream def. Roderick Strong
* NXT North American Title Triple Threat Match: Keith Lee (c) def. Damian Priest and Donovan Dijakovic
* Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT Title Match: Adam Cole (c) def. Tomasso Ciampa

