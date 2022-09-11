WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.11.22

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside.

* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs

* Grayson Waller Effect w/ JD McDonagh was interrupted by Quincy Elliot.

* JD McDonagh def. Quincy Elliot. Apollo Crews stopper Waller from attacking Quincy after the match.

* Damon Kemp def. Myles Borne. The Creeds chased Kemp to the back.

* Bron Breakker, Malik Blade & Edris Enof def. The Schism.

* Alba Fyre, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo & Kayden Carter def. Cora Jade, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* Ikemen Jiro def. Bryson Montana

* Nathan Frazier, Wes Lee & Indi Hartwell def. Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Mandy Rose.