WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.11.22

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside.
* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs
* Grayson Waller Effect w/ JD McDonagh was interrupted by Quincy Elliot.
* JD McDonagh def. Quincy Elliot. Apollo Crews stopper Waller from attacking Quincy after the match.
* Damon Kemp def. Myles Borne. The Creeds chased Kemp to the back.
* Bron Breakker, Malik Blade & Edris Enof def. The Schism.
* Alba Fyre, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo & Kayden Carter def. Cora Jade, Kiana James, Arianna Grace, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Ikemen Jiro def. Bryson Montana
* Nathan Frazier, Wes Lee & Indi Hartwell def. Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Mandy Rose.

