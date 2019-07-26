wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Drew Gulak Defends Cruiserweight Title
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Orlando, Florida last night, with 205 Live’s Drew Gulak defending the cruiserweight title. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Raul Mendoza def. Brendan Vink
– Tegan Nox & Jessi Kamea def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne
– Shane Thorne def. Vidot
– Team 3.0 def. Mohammed & Denzel
– WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak (c) def. Jordan Myles
– Dominik Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed
– Kassius Ohno def. Cal Bloom
– Lacey Lane def. Rachael Evers
– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)
Welcome back @TeganNoxWWE_!!! 🏴 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/NQX46LGR2x
— 華蓮 🍊🐾 Karen (@KarenNerdsOut) July 25, 2019
Gulak showed up to #NXTOrlando and conquered.
He is a true leader! 📸 @jerry_e13 pic.twitter.com/Pu7o4e2NvB
— Sock Monkey Mike (@SockMonkeyMike) July 26, 2019
@strongstylebrit @_StarDESTROYER It was awesome seeing you guys kick ass in #nxtorlando! pic.twitter.com/8oxaPa7fpS
— Sexton Hardcastle (@dividedbyhero) July 26, 2019
The #Outliers at #NXTOrlando. @Dorian_Mak @RobertStoneWWE @riddickMoss pic.twitter.com/ableKaNZlF
— Jeremiah Enriquez (@jerry_e13) July 26, 2019
#NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/dl9yVVxYGh
— Allday (@AlleDayCruise) July 26, 2019
