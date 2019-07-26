NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Drew Gulak Defends Cruiserweight Title

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Orlando, Florida last night, with 205 Live’s Drew Gulak defending the cruiserweight title. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Raul Mendoza def. Brendan Vink

– Tegan Nox & Jessi Kamea def. Aliyah & Vanessa Borne

– Shane Thorne def. Vidot

– Team 3.0 def. Mohammed & Denzel

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Drew Gulak (c) def. Jordan Myles

– Dominik Dijakovic def. Bronson Reed

– Kassius Ohno def. Cal Bloom

– Lacey Lane def. Rachael Evers

– Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss)