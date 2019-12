NXT Live Event Results From Riverside, CA: Undisputed Era Headlines

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Riverside, California last night, featuring the Undisputed Era in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Tyler Breeze def. Jaxson Ryker

* Isaiah Scott def. Cameron Grimes

* Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai

* Pete Dunne def. Killian Dain

* Rhea Ripley & Candice LeRae def. Shayna Baszler & Io Shirai

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) def. Lio Rush

* Matt Riddle & Keith Lee def. Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly

– Finn Balor did a post-match attack.