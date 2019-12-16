NXT Live Event Results From San Jose: Finn Balor vs. Keith Lee In The Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in San Jose, California last night, with Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NXT Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza (c) def. Isaiah Scott

* Tyler Breeze def. Kona Reeves

* Rhea Ripley & Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai & Io Shirai

* Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed

* Lio Rush def. Cameron Grimes

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

* NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Candice LeRae

* Finn Balor def. Keith Lee