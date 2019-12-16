wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results From San Jose: Finn Balor vs. Keith Lee In The Main Event
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in San Jose, California last night, with Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* NXT Cruiserweight Title: Angel Garza (c) def. Isaiah Scott
* Tyler Breeze def. Kona Reeves
* Rhea Ripley & Mia Yim def. Dakota Kai & Io Shirai
* Killian Dain def. Bronson Reed
* Lio Rush def. Cameron Grimes
* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)
* NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Candice LeRae
* Finn Balor def. Keith Lee
I was so bummed that the Undisputed Era didn’t have a match when I was in full UE Gear. But thankfully they ended up making an appearance #nxtsanjose @AdamColePro @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/LZxI88DxSD
— Abraham (@elabraham26) December 16, 2019
The main event delivered so much! @FinnBalor @RealKeithLee #NXTSanJose pic.twitter.com/z0ORu2rqIz
— Alan Martinez (@AlanPressStart) December 16, 2019
An awesome tag team match! @PeteDunneYxB @SuperKingofBros #NXTSanJose pic.twitter.com/2HpoIBEVjl
— Alan Martinez (@AlanPressStart) December 16, 2019
#NXTSanJose small clip from @itsLioRush vs @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/jeuYZjM0NY
— Markoutmedia Podcast (@Markoutmedia18) December 16, 2019
#NXTSanJose @QoSBaszler is one bad mutha’ pic.twitter.com/L5tNQrWcai
— Markoutmedia Podcast (@Markoutmedia18) December 16, 2019
