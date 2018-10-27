NXT Live Event Results From Largo: Chelsea Green Makes Debut

NXT had a live event last night in Largo, Florida. Chelsea Green made her NXT debut and the main event featured The Velveteen Dream against Lars Sullivan. Here are the results, via The Wrestling Observer:

Last night’s estimated attendance: 250 people.

– Montez Ford defeated Nick Miller, Rowe, and Tucker Knight in a fatal four-way match: Ford hit a frog splash to win a wild one. Angelo Dawkins cut a promo with Ford after the match about them challenging for Chris Dickinson & Jaka’s EVOLVE Tag Team titles in Ybor City, Florida this Sunday.

– Brennan Williams defeated Kona Reeves: Williams put away Reeves with a front slam.

– Aliyah & Reina Gonzalez defeated MJ Jenkins & Jessie Elaban: Aliyah used what looked like a standing bulldog for the finish.

– Dominik Dijakovic defeated Luke Menzies: A torture rack into a knee strike got the victory for Dijakovic.

– EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno: Ohno worked over EC3’s leg — which is injured in storyline — but EC3 rolled him up for the pin. There was a post-match show of respect with Ohno giving EC3 an elbow bump.

– Keith Lee defeated Jaxson Ryker via DQ: Ryker shoved the referee for the disqualification. Lee then laid Ryker out with the pounce.

– Deonna Purrazzo defeated Chelsea Green: This was Green’s NXT debut after being part of the most recent group of Performance Center signees. They had a back-and-forth match that had plenty of time to build. Green ran to the back and returned with lipstick smeared, using her “Hot Mess” persona. Purrazzo used the referee as a distraction, attacked Green’s eyes, and hit a snap suplex for the victory. Green and Purrazzo embraced after their battle.

– Velveteen Dream defeated Lars Sullivan: Dream got the win with the Purple Rainmaker.

