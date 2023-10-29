WWE NXT Live Event Results 10.28.23: Lyra Valkyria Defends Women’s Title, More

NXT held a live event in Dade City, Florida with Lyra Valkyria defending her newly-won NXT Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Brutus Creed def. Riley Osborne

* Blair Davenport def. Jade Gentile

* Gable Steveson def. Luca Crusifino

* Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Kennedy Cummins & Kelani Jordan

* Lexis King def. Dante Chen

* Thea Hail def. Jaida Parker

* Damon Kemp & Myles Borne def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo

* Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend

* Men’s Costume Halloween Rumble: Malik Blade wins, last eliminating Bron Breakker

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Tiffany Stratton and Karmen Petrovic