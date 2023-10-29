wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 10.28.23: Lyra Valkyria Defends Women’s Title, More
NXT held a live event in Dade City, Florida with Lyra Valkyria defending her newly-won NXT Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Brutus Creed def. Riley Osborne
* Blair Davenport def. Jade Gentile
* Gable Steveson def. Luca Crusifino
* Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice def. Kennedy Cummins & Kelani Jordan
* Lexis King def. Dante Chen
* Thea Hail def. Jaida Parker
* Damon Kemp & Myles Borne def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo
* Ivy Nile def. Lash Legend
* Men’s Costume Halloween Rumble: Malik Blade wins, last eliminating Bron Breakker
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Tiffany Stratton and Karmen Petrovic
LEXUS F'N KING!!!!!! My night has been made. #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/VvjIu1z6HD
— Marie (@mrsmduvernois) October 29, 2023
#NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/zCtKnv6ylK
— Sarah Mitchell (@SarahMi95017760) October 29, 2023
Briggs and Jensen dressed as the Fabulous Freebirds 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/Jtag5JvhB5
— Marie (@mrsmduvernois) October 29, 2023
