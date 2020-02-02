NXT Live Event Results from Orlando, FL: Dio Maddin Challenges Brock Lesnar, More

Results courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com

* Austin Theory defeated Dexter Lumis

* Santana Garrett defeated Samantha De Martin

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan defeated Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh

* Dio Maddin defeated Cal Bloom, then challenged Brock Lesnar to a match

* Bronson Reed & Shotzi Blackheart defeated Cameron Grimes & Reina Gonzalez

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Babatunde

* MJ Jenkins & Jessi Kamea defeated Rita Reis & Briana Brandy via DQ after Bianca Belair interfered and attacked all four women, leading to Rhea Ripley confronting Belair

* Angel Garza defeated Arturo Ruas

* KUSHIDA & Isaiah Scott defeated Tony Nese & Mike Bennett and Kona Reeves & Shane Thorne