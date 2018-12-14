NXT Live Event Results From Orlando: Undisputed Era Team Up In Main Event

WWE NXT held a live event in Orlando, Florida last night, featuring all four members of the Undisputed Era teaming up in the main event. It was actually the first time all four competed together as a unit in Florida, as Bobby Fish had been out for some time when Roderick Strong initially joined. They did, however, team up at NXT Takeover: Wargames II. Here are the results, via Wrestling Inc:

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.

* Punishment Martinez defeated Rick Boog

* Raul Mendoza and Humberto Carrillo defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Mia Yim defeated Jessamyn Duke

* Aleister Black defeated Jaxson Ryker by DQ after Johnny Gargano attacked Black

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

* Lacey Lane defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight