NXT Live Events Results From Daytona: Imperium In The Main Event
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona, Florida, which featured Imperium members WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Matt Martel and Chase Parker defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli
* Bianca Belair defeated Vanessa Borne
* Cameron Grimes defeated the debuting Tehuti Miles
* Bronson Reed defeated the debuting Austin Theory. EVOLVE Champion Theory cut a heel promo before the match, which was solid from bell to bell
* The Street Profits defeated The Outliers
* Matt Riddle defeated Jeet Rama
* Kassius Ohno defeated Danny Burch in a British Rounds match
* Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim
* Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler). One of the best NXT live event matches I’ve ever seen
