NXT Live Events Results From Daytona: Imperium In The Main Event

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand in Daytona, Florida, which featured Imperium members WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Matt Martel and Chase Parker defeated Rik Bugez and Nick Ogarelli

* Bianca Belair defeated Vanessa Borne

* Cameron Grimes defeated the debuting Tehuti Miles

* Bronson Reed defeated the debuting Austin Theory. EVOLVE Champion Theory cut a heel promo before the match, which was solid from bell to bell

* The Street Profits defeated The Outliers

* Matt Riddle defeated Jeet Rama

* Kassius Ohno defeated Danny Burch in a British Rounds match

* Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim

* Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler). One of the best NXT live event matches I’ve ever seen