wrestling / News
NXT Live Full Results 10.29.2022: NXT Championship, Halloween Battle Royal, & More
NXT hosted a live event tonight in Winter Haven, FL. You can find some highlights and the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) below.
*Men’s Halloween Battle Royal Match: Josh Briggs wins
*Axiom defeated Javier Bernal
*Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend & unnamed partner
*Edris Enofe & Malik Blade & Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller & Lucien Prince & Bronco Nima
*Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn
*Veer Mahan & Sanga defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
*The Schism (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid w/ Joe Gacy & Ava Raine) defeated Andre Chase & Duke Hudson
*NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker defeated Josh Briggs
#NXTWinterHaven Halloween Battle Royale pic.twitter.com/CDyxjY1aOX
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 30, 2022
#NXTWinterHaven @roxanne_wwe got isolated from @ivynile_wwe for much of the fight. pic.twitter.com/Ie0l5YTrGO
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 30, 2022
#NXTWinterHaven It's Team @GraysonWWE vs. Team @oshow94 in 6-man tag action. pic.twitter.com/7FXzxZzhHu
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 30, 2022
#NXTWinterHaven @bronbreakkerwwe defended his title in the end, but let it not be said that Briggs didn't make him work for it! Special thanks to all NXT Live staff who make these exciting events possible! Good night! pic.twitter.com/vTmpwtbdrP
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) October 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’