NXT Live Full Results 10.29.2022: NXT Championship, Halloween Battle Royal, & More

NXT hosted a live event tonight in Winter Haven, FL. You can find some highlights and the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) below.

*Men’s Halloween Battle Royal Match: Josh Briggs wins

*Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

*Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend & unnamed partner

*Edris Enofe & Malik Blade & Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller & Lucien Prince & Bronco Nima

*Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn

*Veer Mahan & Sanga defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

*The Schism (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid w/ Joe Gacy & Ava Raine) defeated Andre Chase & Duke Hudson

*NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker defeated Josh Briggs