NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal

* Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott

* Julius Creed def. Myles Borne

* Brutus Creed def.. Duke Hudson

* Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Toxic Attraction

* Winner Gets Future Title Shot: JD McDonagh def. Channing Lorenzo and Axiom

* Wendy Choo def. Jakara Jackson

* Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen def. Schism