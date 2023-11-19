wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 11.18.23: Survivor Series-Style Main Event, More
NXT held a live event on Saturday night in Venice, Florida with a Survivor Series-style elimination match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Josh Briggs def. Oba Femi
* Blair Davenport def. Kennedy Cummins
* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe def. Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino
* Lash Legend def. Adrianna Rizzo
* Thea Hail & Jade Gentile def. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley
* Tyler Bate def. Lexis King
* Joe Gacy def. Brooks Jensen
* Scrypts def. Tavion Heights
* Kelani Jordan def. Arianna Grace
* Survivor Series-Style Elimination Match: Eddy Thorpe, Von Wagner, Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Carmelo Hayes def. Oro Mensah, Noam Dar, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Bron Breakker. Hayes & D’Angelo were the survivors.
Snapped a few pics of @theahail_wwe at tonight’s #NXTVenice show. I always love her expressions. pic.twitter.com/iyH4xZiNBJ
— Big Homie Chris Spirito ✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) November 19, 2023
Match of the night was between @TylerBateWWE and @LexisKingWWE at #NXTVenice
The big strong boy picked up the W!
📸 by @BigChrisSpirito pic.twitter.com/NGWG7uvKRc
— Big Homie Chris Spirito ✌🏻❤️💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) November 19, 2023
#NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/fJ6blcwY9p
— TBsports27 On YouTube & Twitch (@tbsports27) November 19, 2023