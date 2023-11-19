wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 11.18.23: Survivor Series-Style Main Event, More

November 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT held a live event on Saturday night in Venice, Florida with a Survivor Series-style elimination match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Josh Briggs def. Oba Femi

* Blair Davenport def. Kennedy Cummins

* Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe def. Javier Bernal & Luca Crusifino

* Lash Legend def. Adrianna Rizzo

* Thea Hail & Jade Gentile def. Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

* Tyler Bate def. Lexis King

* Joe Gacy def. Brooks Jensen

* Scrypts def. Tavion Heights

* Kelani Jordan def. Arianna Grace

* Survivor Series-Style Elimination Match: Eddy Thorpe, Von Wagner, Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Carmelo Hayes def. Oro Mensah, Noam Dar, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Bron Breakker. Hayes & D’Angelo were the survivors.

