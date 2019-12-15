wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 12.14.19: Tony Nese in Triple Threat Match, More

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event tony nese wwe 205 live 5818

* Reina Gonzalez def. Samantha DeMartin (Indi Hartwell)

* Mansoor def. Rinku Singh

* Taynara Conti def. Kayden Carter

* Danny Burch def. Shane Thorne

* Arturo Ruas def. Denzel DeJournette

* Chelsea Green def. MJ Jenkins

* Triple Threat Match: Tony Nese def. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading