NXT Live Results 12.14.19: Tony Nese in Triple Threat Match, More
* Reina Gonzalez def. Samantha DeMartin (Indi Hartwell)
She's impressive ! @indi_hartwell #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/GMOBYRtbeS
— Jeremiah Enriquez (@jerry_e13) December 15, 2019
* Mansoor def. Rinku Singh
* Taynara Conti def. Kayden Carter
* Danny Burch def. Shane Thorne
* Arturo Ruas def. Denzel DeJournette
* Chelsea Green def. MJ Jenkins
Watching @ImChelseaGreen dominate a match is just the way the world works. She's that damn good. #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/OphYwswScM
— Trier Walters (Happiest Dwarf on Earth) (@tree_bubbles) December 15, 2019
* Triple Threat Match: Tony Nese def. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza
I’ve seen Tony Nese in so many stages of his career over the years. So great seeing him own the crowd tonight! He’s at another level. The main event of Nese vs Jaouquin Wilde vs Raul Mendoza at #NXTOrlando was straight 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Great way to end the year of NXT in FL! pic.twitter.com/VupFnV7JXA
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 15, 2019
