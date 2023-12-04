WWE NXT Live Results 12.2.23: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Defend Tag Titles, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Nikkita Lyons cut a promo to start the show.

* Dante Chen def. SCRYPTS

* OTM def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Jaida Parker def. Kennedy Cummins

* Gable Steveson def. Brooks Jensen

* Gigi Dolin def. Brinley Reece

* Kiyah Saint & Lyra Valkyria def. Arianna Grace & Valentina Feroz

* Duke Hudson def. Riley Osborne

* Gallus def. Carmelo Hayes, Eddy Thorpe & Trey Bearhill

* Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo def. Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne