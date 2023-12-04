wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results 12.2.23: Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Defend Tag Titles, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Nikkita Lyons cut a promo to start the show.
* Dante Chen def. SCRYPTS
* OTM def. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Jaida Parker def. Kennedy Cummins
* Gable Steveson def. Brooks Jensen
* Gigi Dolin def. Brinley Reece
* Kiyah Saint & Lyra Valkyria def. Arianna Grace & Valentina Feroz
* Duke Hudson def. Riley Osborne
* Gallus def. Carmelo Hayes, Eddy Thorpe & Trey Bearhill
* Blair Davenport def. Kelani Jordan
* WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Channing Lorenzo & Tony D’Angelo def. Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne
Stretching is great for ya! 🥰 #nxttampa https://t.co/ygYn60PWYU
— Brinley Reece (@brinleyreecewwe) December 3, 2023
#NXTTampa ALWAYS AND FOREVER
GALLUS
BOYS
ON
TOP#GBOT 🏴 pic.twitter.com/9yRbaO0xmH
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 3, 2023
#NXTTampa Catch Point 2.0 vs. The D'Angelo Family for the NXT Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/OImRjONkZJ
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) December 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on His Reaction to CM Punk Joining WWE, If He Expects Backstage Drama
- Thunder Rosa Comments on Bittersweet Feelings About CM Punk Returning to WWE
- Backstage Update on Rumored CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match for WrestleMania 40
- Arn Anderson Recalls Davey Boy Smith’s WCW Exit, If He Could Have Been World Champion