WWE NXT Live Results 2.16.24: Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women’s Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair def. Kiana James & Izzy Dame

* Charlie Dempsey def. Brogan Finlay

* Josh Briggs def. Jonah Niesenbaum

* Karmen Petrovic def. Jazmyn Nyx

* Thea Hail, Riley Osborne & Duke Hudson def. Jaida Parker, Scrypts, & Bronco Nima

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Luca Crusifino def. Je’Von Evans

* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Lainey Reid & Carlee Bright

* NXT North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andre Chase def. Oro Mensah & Brooks Jensen

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria def. Blair Davenport

Brogan Finlay made his debut at tonight’s NXT live event against Charlie Dempsey.#NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/fklCWLaQxt — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) February 17, 2024