WWE NXT Live Results 2.16.24: Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women’s Title, More

February 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lyra Valkyria NXT Vengeance Day Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event in Tampa on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Fallon Henley & Wren Sinclair def. Kiana James & Izzy Dame
* Charlie Dempsey def. Brogan Finlay
* Josh Briggs def. Jonah Niesenbaum
* Karmen Petrovic def. Jazmyn Nyx
* Thea Hail, Riley Osborne & Duke Hudson def. Jaida Parker, Scrypts, & Bronco Nima
* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
* Luca Crusifino def. Je’Von Evans
* Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Lainey Reid & Carlee Bright
* NXT North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Andre Chase def. Oro Mensah & Brooks Jensen
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria def. Blair Davenport

