NXT Live Results 2.23.20: BroserWeights Team With Tommaso Ciampa, More

February 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
BroserWeights NXT Takeover: Portland

WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday night, headlined by the BroserWeights teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa for a six-man tag team match. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

* Finn Balor def. Rik Bugez

* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis

* Damian Priest def. Dominik Dijakovic

* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (w/Robert Stone)

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) def. Roderick Strong

* The Velveteen Dream def. Cameron Grimes

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair

* The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) & Tommaso Ciampa def. The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

