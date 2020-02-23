NXT Live Results 2.23.20: BroserWeights Team With Tommaso Ciampa, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday night, headlined by the BroserWeights teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa for a six-man tag team match. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

* Finn Balor def. Rik Bugez

* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis

* Damian Priest def. Dominik Dijakovic

* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (w/Robert Stone)

NXT Live in Oshkosh. Match #4 . Kayden Carter/Tegan Nox/Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green/Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzales. Nox pinned Kai after the Shiniest Wizard. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/IqZ3UzRuvH — Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) def. Roderick Strong

* The Velveteen Dream def. Cameron Grimes

* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair

My 1st time seeing @RheaRipley_WWE live at #NXTOshkosh. What an awesome match! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Rf4UKrMuDh — Lea Baker (@_Lea_B) February 23, 2020

* The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) & Tommaso Ciampa def. The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT Live in Oshkosh. Main Event is underway. Undisputed Era team of Cole/Fish/O’Reilly vs Ciampa/Dunne/Riddle. All 6 guys are over, especially Cole and Ciampa. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/YCsFwO0apy — Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020

NXT Live in Oshkosh. Main Event results. Ciampa/Dunne/Riddle defeated The Undefeated Era when Ciampa pinned Fish after the fairytale ending. Ciampa thanked the crowd afterwards. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/0HFiB4k4jN — Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020