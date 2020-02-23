wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 2.23.20: BroserWeights Team With Tommaso Ciampa, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday night, headlined by the BroserWeights teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa for a six-man tag team match. You can see the full results below per Fightful:
* Finn Balor def. Rik Bugez
Best part of tonight @FinnBalor #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/d9iQRM5Kcp
— Liz (@dotse65) February 23, 2020
* Kushida def. Dexter Lumis
* Damian Priest def. Dominik Dijakovic
* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim & Tegan Nox def. Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (w/Robert Stone)
NXT Live in Oshkosh. Match #4 . Kayden Carter/Tegan Nox/Mia Yim defeated Chelsea Green/Dakota Kai/Raquel Gonzales. Nox pinned Kai after the Shiniest Wizard. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/IqZ3UzRuvH
— Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020
* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) def. Roderick Strong
* The Velveteen Dream def. Cameron Grimes
* WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair
My 1st time seeing @RheaRipley_WWE live at #NXTOshkosh. What an awesome match! 💜 pic.twitter.com/Rf4UKrMuDh
— Lea Baker (@_Lea_B) February 23, 2020
#NXTOshkosh Another successful title defense for @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/q4kfcktWYM
— Erik Petersen (@erikpete1) February 23, 2020
* The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) & Tommaso Ciampa def. The Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)
NXT Live in Oshkosh. Main Event is underway. Undisputed Era team of Cole/Fish/O’Reilly vs Ciampa/Dunne/Riddle. All 6 guys are over, especially Cole and Ciampa. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/YCsFwO0apy
— Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020
NXT Live in Oshkosh. Main Event results. Ciampa/Dunne/Riddle defeated The Undefeated Era when Ciampa pinned Fish after the fairytale ending. Ciampa thanked the crowd afterwards. #NXT #NXTOshkosh pic.twitter.com/0HFiB4k4jN
— Tracy Thom (@AGuyNamedTracy) February 23, 2020
Went to #NXTOshkosh tonight. It was a fun show. Got to meet @RheaRipley_WWE after which was awesome. Had her sign my NXT UK Women's title replica. Overall was a good day of wrestling. pic.twitter.com/KS3fORWNCa
— Joshua Johnson (@ChesterMccloud3) February 23, 2020
