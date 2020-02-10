NXT Live Results 2.9.20: DIY Team With Velveteen Dream & Keith Lee Against Undisputed Era

NXT held a live event in Riverside, California on Sunday, with DIY teaming up with Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee to battle the Undisputed Era. The results are below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne defeated Dorian Mak & Austin Theory.

* Damian Priest defeated Cameron Grimes.

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Jordan Devlin defeated KUSHIDA.

* NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley & Candace LaRae defeated Dakota Kai & Jessi Kamea.

* Angel Garza defeated Shane Thorne.

* Bianca Belair defeated Tegan Nox. Dakota Kai attacked Nox after the match, who chased Kai out of the ring.

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee & Velveteen Dream defeated Undisputed Era.