NXT Live Results 3.21.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Melbourne, Florida with Oba Femi in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Chantel Monroe & Layla Diggs
* Charlie Dempsey def. Drake Morreaux
* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Wren Sinclair & Kali Armstrong
* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. Andre Chase & Uriah Connors
* Jaida Parker def. Kendall Grey
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne
* Wes Lee def. Edris Enofe
* Lexis King def. Stacks Lorenzo
* Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice def. Fatal Influence
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen
#NXTMelbourne Team Evolve seems to have @SolRucaWWE's number until she finds an opening for a tag to @ZariaWWE_, taking control and setting up the team up win! pic.twitter.com/wnHWV4dZPf
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 22, 2025
#NXTMelbourne @WrenSinclairWWE begs Charles to let @Kali_wwe try out for the NQCC. Chemical X decides to put them to the test! pic.twitter.com/Vs4NhXLPPT
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 22, 2025
This team is absolutely stacked our women’s champion is here tonight!! ❤️❤️❤️#NXTmelbourne pic.twitter.com/azgpEnnUZ9
— Tayler Branham (@BranhamTayy) March 22, 2025
