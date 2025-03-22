wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 3.21.25: Oba Femi Defends NXT Title, More

March 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Oba Femi WWE NXT Roadblock 3-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night in Melbourne, Florida with Oba Femi in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Zaria & Sol Ruca def. Chantel Monroe & Layla Diggs

* Charlie Dempsey def. Drake Morreaux

* Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley def. Wren Sinclair & Kali Armstrong

* Tyriek Igwe & Tyson DuPont def. Andre Chase & Uriah Connors

* Jaida Parker def. Kendall Grey

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom def. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne

* Wes Lee def. Edris Enofe

* Lexis King def. Stacks Lorenzo

* Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice def. Fatal Influence

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Brooks Jensen

