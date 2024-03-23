NXT Live Results 3.22.24: Oba Femi Defends North American Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night with Oba Femi in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger def. Charlie Dempsey & Damon Kemp

* Duke Hudson def. Jonah Neisenbaum

* Kendall Grey def. Carlee Bright an unknown tag team

* Sol Ruca def. Lainey Reid

* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. Dion Lennox & an unknown competitor

* Carmelo Hayes def. Je’Von Evans

* Lyra Valkyria, Tatum Paxley, & Karmen Petrovic def. Lola Vice, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Jazmyn Nyx def. Wren Sinclair

* Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Luca Crusifino def. Lexis King, Javier Bernal & Antoine Frazier

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Dante Chen