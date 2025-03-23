wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 3.22.25: Giulia Appears, Six-Man Tag Main Event

March 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Giulia 12-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Bartow, Florida featuring an appearance by Giulia and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lola Vice def. Lainey Reid

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. Gallus

* Jasper Troy def. Javier Bernal

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons & Arianna Grace

* Karmen Petrovic def. Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo def. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

* Izzi Dame def. Adriana Rizzo

* Shawn Spears def. Joe Coffey

* Giulia confronted Cora Jade

* Ridge Holland, Ethan Page, & Eddy Thorpe def. Trick Williams, Oro Mensah, & Je’Von Evans

