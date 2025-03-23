NXT Live Results 3.22.25: Giulia Appears, Six-Man Tag Main Event

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night in Bartow, Florida featuring an appearance by Giulia and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Lola Vice def. Lainey Reid

* Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura def. Gallus

* Jasper Troy def. Javier Bernal

* Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend def. Nikkita Lyons & Arianna Grace

* Karmen Petrovic def. Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks Lorenzo def. Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

* Izzi Dame def. Adriana Rizzo

* Shawn Spears def. Joe Coffey

* Giulia confronted Cora Jade

* Ridge Holland, Ethan Page, & Eddy Thorpe def. Trick Williams, Oro Mensah, & Je’Von Evans

#NXTBartow @lolavicewwe kicks things off with a win against @lainey_wwe . pic.twitter.com/ay9AMboyQd

Pics that I took tonight of the leader of the #ShingShingSquad, @karmen_wwe! 🗡️

Hoping to give her a drawing after the show 🤞#NXTBartow pic.twitter.com/dUj2pJCEHA

— Zach Fuhrman (@ZachFuhrman) March 23, 2025