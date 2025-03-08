NXT Live Results 3.7.25: Stephanie Vaquer Defends Women’s North American Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday with Stephanie Vaquer in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Anthony Luke and Troy Yearwood

* Kelani Jordan def. Ariana Grace

* Lexis King def. Kale Dixon. The mystery group attacked King, Dixon, and Uriah Connors post-match.

* Adriana Rizzo def. P-Nasty

* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura def. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights

* Fatal Influence def. Thea Hail, Maxxine Dupri, & Lash Legend

* Channing Lorenzo def. Brooks Jensen by DQ

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer def. Laney Reid. Giulia confronted Vaquer after the match.

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi def. Ridge Holland & Wes Lee