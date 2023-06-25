wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 6.25.23: Women’s Title Match, More
NXT held a live event on Saturday night featuring a triple threat Women’s Championship Match and more. You can see the results from the Citrus Springs, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Brutus Creed def. Kale Dixon
* Lola Vice def. Monika Klisara
* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. The Bayou Boys
* Duke Hudson def. Javier Bernal
* Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley def. Cora Jade & Franki Carissa
* Channing Lorenzo def. Oro Mensah
* Dante Chen & Nathan Frazer def. Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights
* Tyler Bate def. Julius Creed
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile and Thea Hail
