NXT Live Results 6.25.23: Women’s Title Match, More

NXT held a live event on Saturday night featuring a triple threat Women’s Championship Match and more. You can see the results from the Citrus Springs, Florida show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Brutus Creed def. Kale Dixon

* Lola Vice def. Monika Klisara

* Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs def. The Bayou Boys

* Duke Hudson def. Javier Bernal

* Kelani Jordan & Fallon Henley def. Cora Jade & Franki Carissa

* Channing Lorenzo def. Oro Mensah

* Dante Chen & Nathan Frazer def. Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights

* Tyler Bate def. Julius Creed

* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton def. Ivy Nile and Thea Hail

Nathan and Dante Chen pick up the win against Damon and Davion..#NXTCITRUSSPRINGS pic.twitter.com/fA6UA6B3Z4 — marisol berrios (@maris_berrios) June 25, 2023