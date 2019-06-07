wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 6.6.19: Adam Cole Battles Keith Lee, Shane Strickland in Action, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Largo, Florida on Thursday night featuring an Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee main event and more. As noted earlier, Shane Strickland and DJ Z appeared under new names as Isaiah Scott and Joaquin Wilde. Results are below per Wrestling Inc:
* Joaquin Wilde (DJZ’s new name) defeated Kona Reeves.
Your winner @joaquinwilde_ #nxtlargo pic.twitter.com/ltNZ646eCR
— Zachary Lumpkin (@zlumpkin) June 6, 2019
Welcome to @WWENXT @joaquinwilde_ #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/KT7JHVsOyS
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 6, 2019
* MJ Jenkins defeated Rachael Evers.
* Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland’s new name) and Brennan Williams defeated Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton.
M3 – Isaiah Scott (@swerveconfident) and @GREATBLACKOTAKU defeated @ElliotSextonAUS and @Jonah_Rock (accompanied by @StokelyHathaway) #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/gf7Xi5eSaP
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 7, 2019
New name for @swerveconfident is “Isaiah Scott.” Teaming with @GREATBLACKOTAKU #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/vl7SAqN0T5
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 6, 2019
* Damian Priest defeated Cezar Bononi.
#NXTLargo @ArcherOfInfamy knows he owns the place pic.twitter.com/2HJAJzoObO
— Nadine Millheim (@NannersNay) June 7, 2019
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over The Forgotten Sons.
* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Big Boa by pinfall.
Awesome match tonight @GoGoACH #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/g5WSWXEn9c
— Brandi 💕 (@brandi_horan93) June 7, 2019
* Karel Q and Xia Li defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.
* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee in the match of the night by far.
#NXTLargo @RealKeithLee turned him inside out pic.twitter.com/4ZrzKjtktI
— Kyle Feeley (@ScorpioKyle) June 7, 2019
🚨PANAMA SUNRISE ON KEITH LEE🚨
M9 – @WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro pinned @RealKeithLee to retain his title. Top two match of the year on the Coconut Loop. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/MiluX6PXiA
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) June 7, 2019
