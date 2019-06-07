NXT Live Results 6.6.19: Adam Cole Battles Keith Lee, Shane Strickland in Action, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Largo, Florida on Thursday night featuring an Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee main event and more. As noted earlier, Shane Strickland and DJ Z appeared under new names as Isaiah Scott and Joaquin Wilde. Results are below per Wrestling Inc:

* Joaquin Wilde (DJZ’s new name) defeated Kona Reeves.

* MJ Jenkins defeated Rachael Evers.

* Isaiah Scott (Shane Strickland’s new name) and Brennan Williams defeated Jonah Rock and Elliot Sexton.

* Damian Priest defeated Cezar Bononi.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over The Forgotten Sons.

* Albert Hardie Jr. defeated Big Boa by pinfall.

* Karel Q and Xia Li defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

* NXT Champion Adam Cole retained over Keith Lee in the match of the night by far.