NXT Live Results 7.22.22: Mandy Rose Defends Women’s Title, More

WWE held an NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida on Friday night with Mandy Rose in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Bodi Hayward def. Xyon Quinn

* Wendy Choo & Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton & Kiana James

* Solo Sikoa def. JD McDonagh after interference by Von Wagner.

* Wes Lee def. Grayson Waller

* The Diamond Mine def. The D’Angelo Family

* Indi Hartwell def. Arianna Grace

* Briggs & Jensen vs Pretty Deadly ended in a double DQ.

* NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes def. Axiom

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose and Zoey Stark ends with a DQ due to Toxic Attraction intereference.

Got to see toxic attraction. Zoey vs Mandy will main event #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/QfD4NUBmqY — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) July 23, 2022

* Zoey Stark, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter def. Toxic Attraction