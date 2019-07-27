NXT Live Results 7.26.19: Adam Cole Faces Matt Riddle, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday night with an Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle main event, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)

* Killian Dain def. Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Bianca Belair & Karen Q def. Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez

* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong

* Pete Dunne def. Cameron Grimes

* Damian Priest def. Tyler Breeze

* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Matt Riddle