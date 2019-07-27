wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 7.26.19: Adam Cole Faces Matt Riddle, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday night with an Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle main event, plus more. The results were, per Fightful:
* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler)
* Killian Dain def. Mansoor Al-Shehail
* Bianca Belair & Karen Q def. Rhea Ripley & Reina Gonzalez
* NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) def. Roderick Strong
* Pete Dunne def. Cameron Grimes
* Damian Priest def. Tyler Breeze
* NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) def. Matt Riddle
Thanks for making my daughter's entire week @BiancaBelairWWE #NXTColumbia pic.twitter.com/PXsryaUAvZ
— Mel Lamar (@flipsyde73) July 27, 2019
Bro! Bro! Bro! @SuperKingofBros#NXTColumbia pic.twitter.com/JaphsfQSRd
— Chris (@SportFan1983) July 27, 2019
M6 – @ArcherOfInfamy pinned @MmmGorgeous #NXTColumbia pic.twitter.com/vMdwAb3ML8
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) July 27, 2019
Tag team gold 🥇🥇 @RheaRipley_WWE and @ReinaGWWE best tag team in the business 🔥 #RnR #NXTColumbia pic.twitter.com/nvM10H2oTp
— Hannah Chavis (@Chavis1999) July 27, 2019
In #NXTColumbia, @QoSBaszler sends @MiaYim a message and the #HBIC seems ready for the challenge. pic.twitter.com/QpQI8MbT3Y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2019
