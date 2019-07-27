NXT Live Results 7.26.19: Io Shirai Battles Xia Li, More

– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Jacksonville, Florida with Io Shirai in action and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Denzel DeJournete & Mofahim def. Team 3.0 ( Jeff Parker & Matt Lee ).

* Dexter Lumis def. Cezar Bononi.

* Jessi Kamea & Kavita Devi def. Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering.

* Shane Thorne def. Ridge Holland.

* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Isaiah Scott & Dio Maddin.

* Raul Mendoza def. Arturo Ruas.

* Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh def. Bronson Reed & Daniel Vidot.

* Io Shirai def. Xia Li.

* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss).