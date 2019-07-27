wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 7.26.19: Io Shirai Battles Xia Li, More
– WWE held an NXT-branded live event in Jacksonville, Florida with Io Shirai in action and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Denzel DeJournete & Mofahim def. Team 3.0 ( Jeff Parker & Matt Lee ).
* Dexter Lumis def. Cezar Bononi.
* Jessi Kamea & Kavita Devi def. Deonna Purrazzo & Rachael Ellering.
* Shane Thorne def. Ridge Holland.
* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner def. Isaiah Scott & Dio Maddin.
* Raul Mendoza def. Arturo Ruas.
* Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh def. Bronson Reed & Daniel Vidot.
* Io Shirai def. Xia Li.
* Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan def. The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss).
Little known fact: a @RachaelEversWWE chop can alter your DNA! #nxtjacksonville #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/NQClZUXE9b
— Josh Coconutty Kristol (@figure22leglock) July 27, 2019
Friends until the end. #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/jMbIZNjEm2
— Best Bout Machine, Dio. (@UltraSitMaster) July 27, 2019
Main Event: @riddickMoss & @Dorian_Mak w/ @RobertStoneWWE vs @strongstylebrit @ @_StarDESTROYER #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/hdITJPHYgc
— Jessica Penguin (@JessGuin84) July 27, 2019
@DanielVidot & @bronsonreedwwe in tag team action. #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qbWH7kBsL7
— Jessica Penguin (@JessGuin84) July 27, 2019
