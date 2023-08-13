wrestling / News

NXT Live Results 8.12.23: Dragon Lee & Roxanne Perez in Main Event Tag Match, More

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dragon Lee WWE NXT Roadblock Image Credit: WWE

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night with a mixed eight-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the Jacksonville, Florida show (per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Brooks Jensen def Javier Bernal

* Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley

* Josh Briggs def Trey Bearhill

* Drew Gulak def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino

* Wes Lee def. Malik Blade

* Jacy Jayne & Blair Davenport def. Fallon Henley & Ivy Nile

* Nathan Frazer def. Charlie Dempsey

* Roxanne Perez, Axiom, Lyra Valkyria, & Dragon Lee def. Meta Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, & Lash Legend)

