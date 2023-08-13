wrestling / News
NXT Live Results 8.12.23: Dragon Lee & Roxanne Perez in Main Event Tag Match, More
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday night with a mixed eight-person tag team main event and more. You can see the results below from the Jacksonville, Florida show (per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Brooks Jensen def Javier Bernal
* Kelani Jordan def. Tatum Paxley
* Josh Briggs def Trey Bearhill
* Drew Gulak def. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino
* Wes Lee def. Malik Blade
* Jacy Jayne & Blair Davenport def. Fallon Henley & Ivy Nile
* Nathan Frazer def. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez, Axiom, Lyra Valkyria, & Dragon Lee def. Meta Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, & Lash Legend)
Nothing better the NXT Live #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/9CBv6M4epM
— ginger ninja jaxbo89 (@jaxbo2020) August 13, 2023
#NXTJacksonville
Wes Lee and Freak Malik put on a show. Hope to see Freak on @WWENXT more. Super talented and fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/MuXrCQt5rQ
— Dakota Elrod (@DakotaElrod1) August 13, 2023
Y'all.#NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/J7qMSnI5Kk
— Infectious Groove Music (@Infectious_Pod) August 13, 2023
