NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More

NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below.

*Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers.

*NXT Women’s Tag Team Title: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Arianna Grace & Kiana James

*Cameron Grimes def. Javier Bernal

*Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward

*Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller

*Wes Lee def. Joe Gacy

*NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker

*NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose def. Ivy Nile and Cora Jade