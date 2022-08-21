wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below.
*Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers.
*NXT Women’s Tag Team Title: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Arianna Grace & Kiana James
*Cameron Grimes def. Javier Bernal
*Tony D’Angelo & Stacks def. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward
*Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller
*Wes Lee def. Joe Gacy
*NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes def. Hank Walker
*NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose def. Ivy Nile and Cora Jade
You got to love @WWE_MandyRose #nxtvenice pic.twitter.com/f3byIjQMm3
— Rusty Morris (@rmorris76) August 21, 2022
Had a great time at #NXTVenice tonight. Here’s a few pictures I took of @WWE_MandyRose in the main event. pic.twitter.com/OqWEMZp1P0
— Big Chris Spirito ❤️✌🏻💪🏻 (@BigChrisSpirito) August 21, 2022