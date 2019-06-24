NXT Live Results From Oklahoma City: Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle Team Up

WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with the Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle teaming up. Here are results, via Fightful:

– NXT Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)

– Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes

– Reina Gonzalez & Rachael Evers def. Lacey Lane & Jessi Kamea

– Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza

– Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss)

– Kushida def. Kona Reeves

– NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim

– NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee