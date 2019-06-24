wrestling / News
NXT Live Results From Oklahoma City: Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle Team Up
WWE held a live event for their NXT brand last night in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with the Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle teaming up. Here are results, via Fightful:
– NXT Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) (c) def. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake)
– Jordan Myles def. Cameron Grimes
– Reina Gonzalez & Rachael Evers def. Lacey Lane & Jessi Kamea
– Damian Priest def. Raul Mendoza
– Velveteen Dream and Matt Riddle def. The Outliers (Dan Matha & Riddick Moss) (w/ Robert Strauss)
– Kushida def. Kona Reeves
– NXT Women’s Title: Shayna Baszler (c) def. Mia Yim
– NXT Title: Adam Cole (c) def. Keith Lee
Although @MontezFordWWE couldn’t be with @BiancaBelairWWE today on their Wedding Anniversary, he, @AngeloDawkins and #NXTOKC facetimed her to wish her a “Happy Anniversary!” pic.twitter.com/Z0yH6gFcz8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2019
Adam Cole and Keith Lee brought the house down#NXTOKC pic.twitter.com/HfG09YBA20
— michael owen (@okstatemike) June 24, 2019
Just thought I’d share this! @VelveteenWWE #NXTOKC @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DleVUwH2Yo
— Dakotah Davidson (@DavidsonDakotah) June 24, 2019
KUSHIDA! #NXTOKC pic.twitter.com/6wtRsDflVu
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) June 24, 2019
And your winner @AdamColePro BayBay #NXTOKC pic.twitter.com/m3ORBy20IN
— Cody Thomas (@handsomeHDII) June 24, 2019
