wrestling / News

Details on Tomorrow Night’s NXT Which Will Feature Modified Format

March 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE NXT Logo

WWE issued a statement to PWInsider noting that tomorrow’s NXT will take place as regularly scheduled, but will have a modified format that will include in-depth character profiles, story breakdowns, and never-before-seen interviews and content.

“Tomorrow night’s NXT will air as regularly scheduled in a modified format with elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Ashish

More Stories

loading