wrestling / News
Details on Tomorrow Night’s NXT Which Will Feature Modified Format
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
WWE issued a statement to PWInsider noting that tomorrow’s NXT will take place as regularly scheduled, but will have a modified format that will include in-depth character profiles, story breakdowns, and never-before-seen interviews and content.
“Tomorrow night’s NXT will air as regularly scheduled in a modified format with elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.”
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre On Learning From Brock Lesnar, Why Lesnar Is One Of The Best and What He Expects From Their Match
- Gail Kim On The Premise of Her Kayfabe Series With Christy Hemme & Lita, Telling Wrestling Stories From a Woman’s Perspective
- Beth Phoenix Says Edge Had to Drive 17 Hours to Get to Raw Due to Travel Issues
- CM Punk, Paige, Sasha Banks & More Comment on WrestleMania Moving To Performance Center