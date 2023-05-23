wrestling / News

NXT’s Myles Borne Gets Married

May 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Myles Borne WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

NXT star Myles Borne is officially hitched, announcing that he got married this past weekend. Borne posted to his Instagram account on Sunday and announced that he and his partner tied the knot, as you can see below.

Borne, who has appeared on NXT Level Up, wrote:

“Married my best friend and got her a puppy.. To US!”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.

