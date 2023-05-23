wrestling / News
NXT’s Myles Borne Gets Married
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
NXT star Myles Borne is officially hitched, announcing that he got married this past weekend. Borne posted to his Instagram account on Sunday and announced that he and his partner tied the knot, as you can see below.
Borne, who has appeared on NXT Level Up, wrote:
“Married my best friend and got her a puppy.. To US!”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray and Mark Henry Want Mercedes Mone To Appear At AEW All In
- John Cena Told Austin Theory Backstage That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character
- Note On Original Plan For STRONG Women’s Title At NJPW Resurgence
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos