WWE News: NXT Gets New Theme Song, Seth Rollins Playlist, Ask the PC Looks at WrestleMania Moments

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

– WWE has debuted a new NXT theme song from Slipknot. You can see the video for the new song, “All Out Life,” below. The song is available on iTunes and Spotify.

– Seth Rollins posted a new playlist on Spotify, titled “Walk Like a Badass.” It includes his theme song as well as tracks by Metallica, AC/DC, N.W.A, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash and more:

– The latest WWE Performance Center video features NXT stars discussing their favorite WrestleMania moments:

