wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Gets New Theme Song, Seth Rollins Playlist, Ask the PC Looks at WrestleMania Moments
– WWE has debuted a new NXT theme song from Slipknot. You can see the video for the new song, “All Out Life,” below. The song is available on iTunes and Spotify.
– Seth Rollins posted a new playlist on Spotify, titled “Walk Like a Badass.” It includes his theme song as well as tracks by Metallica, AC/DC, N.W.A, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash and more:
From building it up as the Architect to burning it down as the Kingslayer, music has always been a part of my success. Hear my hand-picked anthems this week only on @Spotify’s #WalkLikeABadass Playlist. https://t.co/H0U7ATm8n7 pic.twitter.com/5KMCY7cc76
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 4, 2019
– The latest WWE Performance Center video features NXT stars discussing their favorite WrestleMania moments:
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Responds to John Oliver’s Segment on WWE, Discusses If WWE Protects Its Athletes
- Chris Jericho Says WWE Gave Into Batista Because of the Photo He Shared on Instagram
- Seth Rollins Says Dean Ambrose Leaving Breaks His Heart, Understands Ambrose’s Frustrations
- New Names Rumored for WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing