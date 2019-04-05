WWE News: NXT Gets New Theme Song, Seth Rollins Playlist, Ask the PC Looks at WrestleMania Moments

– WWE has debuted a new NXT theme song from Slipknot. You can see the video for the new song, “All Out Life,” below. The song is available on iTunes and Spotify.

– Seth Rollins posted a new playlist on Spotify, titled “Walk Like a Badass.” It includes his theme song as well as tracks by Metallica, AC/DC, N.W.A, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash and more:

From building it up as the Architect to burning it down as the Kingslayer, music has always been a part of my success. Hear my hand-picked anthems this week only on @Spotify’s #WalkLikeABadass Playlist. https://t.co/H0U7ATm8n7 pic.twitter.com/5KMCY7cc76 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 4, 2019

– The latest WWE Performance Center video features NXT stars discussing their favorite WrestleMania moments: